You've got a choice in scares at Universal Orlando this fall

Universal Orlando this morning announced its next scare zones for Halloween Horror Nights: Duality of Fear and Demon Queens.

Duality of Fear will offer fans a choice, as Universal described in its social media announcement: "As soon as you enter the gates of Halloween Horror Nights, you must choose a path: follow SINIST3R, the manifestation of visceral horror. Or follow SURR3AL, the incarnation of unearthly terror."

Demon Queens sits in the same universe as Duality of Fear: "Get caught in an otherworldly hellscape ripped from the darkest corners of your mind. Four merciless queens loyal to SURR3AL rule, surrounded by hordes of fanatical followers."

Universal Orlando previously announced Torture Faire and Swamp of the Undead scare zones for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, which opens August 30 at Universal Studios Florida.

On the west coast, we are expecting some Halloween Horror Nights announcements this weekend from the Midsummer Scream event in Long Beach, California. For a recap of that and the rest of the week's theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

