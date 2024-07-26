UK park tries something unique with Gold Rush

We've got another roller coaster debut. Britain's Drayton Manor has opened its new Intamin family coaster, Gold Rush.

With a 39-inch [1m] height requirement, Gold Rush features a tire-propelled boost as well as forward and backward sections. The trick is that you won't know which route the train will take after you board. The park called it "the world's first-ever roller coaster with two unique multi-directional experiences."

Here is the park's official POV video, which shows one of the route options for Gold Rush.

For reviews and videos of more new attraction openings from this year, please visit our New Theme Park Attractions in 2024 page.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)