Disneyland's Haunted Mansion gets a reopening date

We now have a reopening date for Disneyland's Haunted Mansion, which has been closed all year as the park builds a new exterior queue for the ride.

Disneyland announced today that the popular dark ride will return in its Haunted Mansion Holiday form this Monday, July 29. The ride will be available only via virtual queue, as work continues on the area around the attraction.

Haunted Mansion closed at the end of the past holiday season, so Disney has left "The Nightmare Before Christmas" overlay on the attraction rather than bring it back in its regular form for a short period before the start of Halloween Time, which kicks off August 23 this year.

Disneyland is expanding the Mansion's exterior queue into a new garden-themed space formerly occupied by the ride's Fastpass distribution machines. At the ride's exit, Disneyland is building a new Madame Leota-themed gift shop in the space once used for Fastpass distribution for Splash Mountain. [See Disneyland plans Haunted Mansion changes for 2024.]

That flume ride is, as you've probably heard, being transformed into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, and Disneyland very much wanted to have the Mansion running to increase the area's capacity before Tiana's opens later this year and brings another surge of guests.

