Universal brings back Leatherface for Halloween

Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights Creative Director John Murdy just announced at Midsummer Scream another house for this year's event.

It's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface.

"Leatherface and his cannibalistic kin will lure you into their gore-filled slaughterhouse. Fall victim to a gruesome original story never seen on screen in honor of the 1974 movie’s 50th anniversary," Universal said of the house in its follow-up social media announcement.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has appeared at Halloween Horror Nights several times before, most recently in 2021. Earlier this year, Six Flags announced that it had obtained rights to the horror franchise for its new Fright Fest Extreme event, but that it would not be included at Six Flags Magic Mountain. That fueled speculation that Texas Chainsaw Massacre was returning to Universal Studios Hollywood, as territorial rights would have kept the Six Flags license from applying in California.

Other houses at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights this year will include:

A Quiet Place

Insidious: The Further

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines

Dead Exposure: Death Valley

Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America

Also tonight, Murdy also announced a scare zone: Luchadores Monstruosos.

"¡Ojo! You’re about to get caught in the middle of a Lucha Libre horror film. Two luchadores are going to the mat against a horde of masked monsters," Universal's social media follow-up said.

Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights starts September 5 and runs select nights through November 3. For tickets to Halloween Horror Nights, including the 2pm Day/Night ticket and other discounts on theme park admission, please visit our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

