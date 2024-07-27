Knott's Scary Farm sets Elvira return

The Mistress of the Dark is returning to the big stage at Knott's Scary Farm.

Knott's Berry Farm announced today that long-time Scary Farm and Southern California horror icon Elvira will be featured again at the event this fall. "Yours Cruelly, Elvira XXperience" will play at the Walter Knott Theater, where Cassandra Peterson's character performed 20 shows over 35 years at Knott's Scary Farm.

Peterson will not be reprising the character for this show, however, which instead will feature remastered video highlights from past Scary Farm Elvira shows, running continuously each night during the event. The top of each hour will feature highlights from a select decade of Elvira shows, followed by interviews and behind the scenes videos. Elvira last appeared on stage at Knott's Scary Farm in 2017, 35 years after her first appearance in 1982.



Elvira's final live Scary Farm show, in 2017

Knott's Scary Farm will present more details about this year's event Sunday during its presentation at the Midsummer Scream convention in Long Beach. Check back for an update with those details, after the presentation.

