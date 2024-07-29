Six Flags to offer chain-wide annual pass next year

Cedar Point said this morning that admission to legacy Six Flags theme parks will be included with its Gold or Prestige Pass with the All Park Passport add-on next year.

The Schlitterbahn water parks also are reporting the inclusion of legacy Six Flags parks on its All Park Passport, so it appears that there will be an all-chain passport available to fans of the former Cedar Fair and Six Flags theme parks in 2025. Admission to the legacy Six Flags theme parks will begin January 6th, 2025.

The All Park Passport add-on for 2025 is not available for sale yet at any park, so we do not yet have a price for what that additional access will cost next year.

The announcements from Cedar Point and Schlitterbahn confirm that those parks will continue their same season pass structure in 2025, suggesting that the other legacy Cedar Point parks will as well. Will the legacy Six Flags parks join them and adopt Cedar Fair-style passes? That has yet to be confirmed.

So far, we have not heard from any legacy Six Flags theme parks about their 2025 pass products. The websites for the legacy Six Flags parks continue to say that the Six Flags Plus memberships now being sold may only be used to access legacy Six Flags parks.

For my take on this, see my Orange County Register column from last month, Niles: Annual passes have become a bad deal for theme parks.

