United Parks previews its spring earnings report

Attendance at United Parks & Resorts Inc. this spring was up slightly from the same period a year ago, the company said today.

The former SeaWorld Entertainment parks group released preliminary second quarter financial results this morning. The company said that attendance at its parks during the three-month period ending June 30, 2024 was approximately 6.2 million guests, an increase from 6.1 million guests in the same period in 2023.

Income and adjusted earnings were flat to down slightly for the quarter. United Parks said that its total revenue is expected to be approximately $495-$500 million for the quarter, compared to $496 million in the second quarter of 2023. Net income is expected to be approximately $87-$95 million, compared to $87.1 million the year before. Adjusted EBITDA [Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization] is expected to be approximately $215-$220 million, compared to $224.2 million in the second quarter of 2023.

United Parks said that these numbers are preliminary and subject to change. The company is set to report its earnings officially on Wednesday, August 7 at 9am Eastern. The opening of two of the company's 2024 attractions - Penguin Trek at SeaWorld Orlando and Phoenix Rising at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay - came after the end of the quarter. Its refurbished Loch Ness Monster: The Legend Live On at Busch Gardens Williamsburg opened in May, while Catapult Falls at SeaWorld San Antonio opened during the first quarter of the year.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)