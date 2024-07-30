Dine with The Lion King aboard Disney's new cruise ship

Guests will be able to feast with The Lion King aboard a new Disney Cruise Line ship, starting next year.

Disney Cruise Line today kicked off three days of reveals for its upcoming Disney Destiny, which sails from Florida starting in December 2025. Among today's highlights was the announcement of Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, Disney Cruise Line's first Lion King-themed restaurant.

"The savanna-inspired venue will bring unique depictions of animals and nature to life through lighting and special effects, while the window-lined back wall will transform from stunning sunrises to enchanting sunsets throughout the meal," Disney said in its press release.



Like the Frozen-themed restaurant aboard Disney Wish and the Coco-themed dining room on the upcoming Disney Treasure, this Lion King-themed dining experience will feature live musical entertainment throughout the meal, with singers, dancers and instrumental musicians performing songs from the film, including a mash-up of "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" and "Be Prepared," that plays to the "heroes and villains" theme of the ship.

Disney's other food and beverage announcements today included Edna Á La Mode Sweets, an Incredibles-themed take on the sweet shop themed to Inside Out aboard the Wish and Zootopia on the Treasure.

Also, the two walk-up cafes off the Great Hall on Disney Destiny will be called Café Megara and Café Merida, with Hercules and Brave themes, respectively.

Staterooms

Like its siblings Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, Disney Destiny is expected to offer about 1,250 staterooms. Disney today released concept images for the Destiny's interior, oceanview, and verandah rooms.



Inside stateroom



Oceanview stateroom



Verandah stateroom

The biggest staterooms aboard the Destiny will be the four royal suites, including Hercules-themed Hero Suites and The Incredibles-themed IncrediSuites.



Hero Suite bedroom



IncrediSuite dining area

