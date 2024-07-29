Disneyland workers ratify contract

Disneyland Resort cast members have voted to approve their new contract.

The Disney Workers Rising bargaining team reported this evening that the cast members it represents voted today to ratify a new three-year contract. The deal includes a minimum base wage rate of $24, as part of what the team called "the biggest wage increases ever," with most cast members receiving $6.10 over three years.

The new contract also includes "attendance policy and sick leave improvements that give cast members more opportunities to attend to personal issues without fearing discipline," the union committee said.

"By ratifying these contracts, Disney cast members have secured historic raises and policies and protections that reflect their role as magic makers in the Disney parks," the Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee said in its press release. "For months hard-working cast members have stood together at the bargaining table and in the parks to ensure Disney recognized what they bring to the theme park experience, and these contracts are a concrete and direct result of this tireless work."

“We are pleased that our cast members approved the new agreements, which, along with all we offer as part of our employment experience, demonstrate how much we value them and our profound commitment to their overall well-being,” a Disneyland Resort spokesperson said.

With the contract approved, that means no strike to disrupt operations at the Disneyland theme parks. Workers had voted to authorize a strike earlier this month, just days before the unions and Disney management reached the tentative deal that union members approved today.

