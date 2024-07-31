Ride a record-setting wing coaster at Kings Dominion next year

Kings Dominion this morning announced its new roller coaster for 2025 - Rapterra.

Billed by the park as the world's tallest and longest launched wing coaster, this Bolliger & Mabillard production will stand 145 feet tall and run for 3,086 feet. It will reach a top speed of 65 mph and feature three inversions.



Image courtesy Kings Dominion

Here is a front-row concept POV for Rapterra.

And here is Kings Dominion's backstory for the new coaster.

Centuries ago, ancient leaders built a shrine to honor the mighty Jungle Hawk. People who entered the shrine became spiritually linked to — and temporarily possessed — the powers and abilities of the bird of prey. Building the temple at the base of a volcano, Mt. Inferna, proved unfortunate. The ground surrounding the magma chamber collapsed, burying the Jungle Hawk temple under mounds of volcanic rock. The temple seemingly vanished from the earth. Archaeologists recently discovered the volcanic site and unearthed the remains of the Jungle Hawk shrine. The bird’s ferocious spirit remains at the site, launching brave riders to exhilarating new heights.

"This extraordinary addition promises new thrills for our guests, making it the perfect centerpiece for our 50th anniversary celebration and reaffirming why Kings Dominion is the ultimate destination for unforgettable memories and exhilarating excitement," Vice President and General Manager Bridgette Bywater said.

