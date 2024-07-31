Pirates and Haunted Mansion bars are coming to Disney Destiny

Disney Destiny will feature lounges themed to Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and 101 Dalmatians when it sets sail next year, Disney Cruise Line announced today.

One side of the 101 Dalmatians lounge, De Vil's piano bar, will be open to Destiny's Grand Hall. This will be an adults-only space, designed with a Hollywood Regency-inspired aesthetic and Cruella de Vil's iconic color palette of red, white, and black.



All concept art courtesy Disney Cruise Line

Disney Destiny also will be home to the Haunted Mansion Parlor that was announced previously to debut this December aboard Disney Treasure.

In addition, Disney Destiny is providing a new home for the Pirates of the Caribbean in Cask and Cannon, a pub decorated with pirate treasures and serving a variety of rums as well as beers "served straight from the barrel in true pirate style."

Attractions

Atop the ship, the AquaMouse water coaster will be getting a fourth animated short with the debut of Disney Destiny. "Sing a Silly Song" will feature Mickey and Minnie doing just that as they attempt to brave a trip up Villain Mountain.

A trip on Disney Destiny will provide opportunities to see and meet many characters not always seen in the Disney theme parks, including Maleficent, Hades, Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook and Mr. Smee, Captain Jack Sparrow, Bruno, Loki, and Oogie Boogie.

"The Disney Destiny will also introduce exclusive ways for guests to interact with their favorite villains, rogues and mischief makers during all-new events and activities," Disney said in its press release today. "This will complement a host of popular programs from across the Disney Cruise Line fleet, including a frighteningly fun dance party in Oogie Boogie’s shipboard lair and an interactive Disney trivia event that often gets interrupted by a cast of Disney villains."

Yesterday, Disney Cruise Line announced a new dinner show themed to The Lion King, as well as releasing concept images of the staterooms aboard Disney Destiny: Dine with The Lion King aboard Disney's new cruise ship.

