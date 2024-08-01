Hello Kitty Cafe coming to Universal Studios Hollywood

Hello Kitty soon will have another home at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Los Angeles area theme park announced today that it soon will open a new Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe and Sanrio Smile Shop at Universal CityWalk.

There's no opening date nor additional details yet. The Hello Kitty locations are expected to go into the former locations of Chick Chick Chicken and Francesca's, but that has not been confirmed by Universal.



Hello Kitty Cafe in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy Sanrio

Hello Kitty also now has cafe locations in the Irvine Spectrum as well as in Las Vegas and Vancouver. At Universal, Hello Kitty currently meets Universal Studios Hollywood visitors outside the Animation Studio Store on the Upper Lot of the theme park. That store includes a section devoted to Hello Kitty and Sanrio merchandise.

