Marvel finds its Destiny on Disney's new cruise ship

For the first time ever, Marvel characters will occupy the places on honor on a Disney cruise ship.

Disney Cruise Line announced today that T'Challa, the Black Panther and King of Wakanda, will stand in the Grand Hall of the Disney Destiny, the new cruise ship set to sail in December 2025.



Meanwhile, Spider-Man will be the stern character on Disney Destiny, accompanied by three runaway Spider-Bots, who appear eager to go off and start enjoying their own Disney Cruise vacations.

Disney Destiny also will feature The Sanctum, a "Doctor Strange"-inspired lounge, as well as Saga, a two-story entertainment space that will take "cues from the architecture of Wakanda." (That is the space known as Luna on sister ship Disney Wish.)

The ship's Tower Suite gets an Iron Man motif, with "a luxurious take on the sleek, industrial designs of genius, billionaire, philanthropist Tony Stark," according to Disney's press release.



Elsewhere on Disney Destiny, the Marvel Super Hero Academy will return in the Destiny's Oceaneer Club and the Worlds of Marvel restaurant will feature the Groot Remix show that will debut this December aboard the Disney Treasure's Worlds of Marvel.



In the Walt Disney Theatre, Disney Destiny will stage the "Disney Seas the Adventure" show that plays on the other Wish-class ships. In addition, the ship's Broadway-style theater will be home to "Frozen, A Musical Spectacular" which now plays on Disney Wonder and Disney Fantasy.

As for additional dining, 1923 from the other Wish-class ships will complete the dining rotation on Disney Destiny with Worlds of Marvel and the previously announced The Lion King dinner show. Adults-only upcharge dining locations will be the same as on the other Wish-class ships: Palo Steakhouse, Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement, and The Rose lounge.

Bookings for Disney Destiny will open for Castaway Club members as early as September 6, 2024, with bookings opening for the general public September 12.

