It's last call for a once record-setting flume ride

Cedar Point announced this morning that it will close its Snake River Falls ride next month.

The Arrow Dynamics shoot-the-chutes ride opened as the world's tallest, steepest, and fastest water flume ride in 1993. It takes riders 82 feet in the air for a 50-degree plunge at 40 mph.

Other flume rides long have surpassed those numbers, though Snake River Falls continues to deliver the drenching splash that ultimately is what matters most on these rides.

Snake River Falls' final day of operation will be Labor Day, September 2. Cedar Point said that it the ride's closure will "make way for future expansion."

No word yet on what that might be.

