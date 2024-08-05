What do Disney fans want to see from D23?

It's D23 week. Disney theme park fans will get to hear - officially - Saturday night what the company has planned for the next few years when Disney Experienced Chairman Josh D'Amaro takes the stage at Anaheim's Honda Center. I will be there for the reveal, with full coverage following here on Theme Park Insider.

Before that, we might get a few hints at what is to come when Walt Disney Imagineering opens its D23 exhibit on the show floor Friday morning. I also will have coverage of that by early Friday, so please check the site for that news, as well.

But what are you hoping to see from Disney at D23? I posted a somewhat tongue-in-cheek betting guide for the D23 reveals in my Orange Country Register column las week, so let's start the discussion there.

As a Californian, I want to hear what Disneyland is planning now that it has legal approval to develop attractions on its parking lots west of Disneyland Drive. But I suspect that we are more likely to hear details about Disney's plans in Florida, where the Walt Disney World Resort has begun development on its Tropical Americas make-over of Dinoland USA at Disney's Animal Kingdom, as well as the "Beyond Big Thunder" expansion of the Magic Kingdom.

D23 will be the last big Disney exposition before the debut of Universal Orlando's new Epic Universe, as I expect that park to be open before the Destination D23 event at Walt Disney World next fall. So this is Disney's last big chance to stoke its fans' excitement about what Disney World will have to offer relative to Universal's expansion plans.

Outside the United States, I am expecting to hear an opening season for World of Frozen at the soon-to-be-renamed Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris. Official confirmation of the Spider-Man coaster at Shanghai Disneyland would not come as a surprise, either. But I would be thrilled to hear about an actual new ride coming to Disneyland Paris, which hasn't had a new ride added to the park in decades.

Beyond news of the DisneylandForward expansion, I expect to hear details about Disneyland's 70th anniversary celebration next year. Will we get a new fireworks show? A new World of Color? A new dragon for Fantasmic? And will Paint the Night ever return to the parks? Just please, for the love of everything, do not recycle the Main Street Electrical Parade again.

One thing I did not include in my betting guide, but now wish I did - what are the odds that we get a surprise Deadpool appearance during D'Amaro's presentation? Or better yet, D'Amaro walking out in a Deadpool costume ("Joshpool")?

Let's hear your wish list for this year's D23 reveals.

