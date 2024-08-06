It's time to go 'Back to Hogwarts' at Universal

Seasonal festivals have become cliche at theme parks across the country by now. If they have no new attraction to promote, parks will stage a festival to capture public attention and drive attendance.

Yet there's been one season that parks have not celebrated - the one that signals the end of summer vacation and the conclusion of the high season at most parks. I'm talking about the back-to-school season.

But for the park whose biggest icon is the world's most famous school, a back to school festival is a natural - if counter-intuitive - fit. So all August long, it's time to go "Back to Hogwarts" at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort.

I wrote about Universal's new event in my Orange County Register column this week: Universal Studios embraces theme parks’ nemesis. And, at the invitation of the team in Hollywood, I visited and went "Back to Hogwarts" myself this morning.

Back to Hogwarts continues on both coasts through the first day of classes at the famed school of Witchcraft and Wizardry, September 1.

