Universal adds Express option to Mario Kart queue

There's a new way to get onto Universal's Mario Kart ride.

Universal Studios Hollywood today announced that it has added Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge to the list of attractions eligible for its Universal Express pass. Universal Express is Universal's brand for its shorter-wait alternate queues, which allow guests who pay for the upgrade to experience more rides in less time at the park.

Wait times have dropped significantly for the Mario-themed augmented dark ride since Super Nintendo World opened early last year. But they still routinely top an hour, so a Universal Express pass can help visitors who want to experience everything inside the park in less than a full day.

For fans on the east coast, Super Nintendo World will be part of the upcoming Universal Epic Universe theme park, which opens on Universal Orlando's new south campus - near the Orange County Convention Center - next year.



