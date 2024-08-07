The Weeknd returns for Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

The Weeknd wraps the haunted house line-up for this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The award-winning musical artists returns to Halloween Horror Nights this year with The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy, which will take over Stage 15 on the Lower Lot, which was the location for the Stranger Things 4 house last year. The Weeknd previously collaborated with Universal on The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, which appeared in Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida in Orlando in 2022. Here is Universal's hype video:

Universal today also confirmed that the theme for this year's return of Terror Tram will be "Enter the Blumhouse," featuring characters from M3GAN, The Black Phone, Freaky, The Purge, and Happy Death Day when riders step off the tram on the Universal backlot. (The Jupiter’s Claim set from Nope this year will be limited to guests on RIP tours.)

In addition, The Purge: Dangerous Waters show will return to the WaterWorld theater. The stunt show premiered at last year's Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood.

The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy is the eighth house announced for this year's after-hours haunt event, completing the line-up in Hollywood. The other houses at Universal Studios Hollywood will be:

A Quiet Place

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Insidious: The Further

Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface

Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America

Dead Exposure: Death Valley

The first four on that list also will appear at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights. Scare zones in Hollywood this year will be:

Luchadores Monstruosos (at the exit of Monstruos 2)

Chainsaw Punkz

Skull Lordz

Murder of Crowz

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood begins Thursday, September 5 and continues select nights through Sunday, November 3. Tickets are now available on our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page. The "Halloween Horror Nights - 2PM Day/Night Ticket" also includes admission to Super Nintendo World after Horror Nights starts at 7pm, until 10pm, as well as early access to select houses, starting at 5:30pm.

