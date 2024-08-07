Revenue up, income down at Disney's theme parks

Revenue was up but income was down at Disney's theme parks in the three month period ending July 1, the company reported this morning.

Disney brought in $5.82 billion at its U.S. theme parks during the period, plus another $1.6 billion from its international parks. That's up 3% and 5%, respectively, compared with the same period one year ago.

Yet higher costs results in a decline in operating income for the U.S. parks, which was down 6%, to $1.347 billion for the quarter. Internationally, operating income was up 2% for the quarter, to $435 million.

Disney's U.S. theme parks include Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, and Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Animal Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Abroad, Disney owns Disneyland Paris and the Walt Disney Studios Park in France, as well as shares of the Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland parks. The Tokyo Disney Resort parks - Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea - and wholly owned by Oriental Land Co. under license from Disney.

Overall, the Disney Experiences segment - which includes the parks, Disney Cruise Line, and consumer products - reported $8.38 in billion in revenue for the quarter, up 2% from the prior year, and $2.22 billion in operating income, a decline of 3%.

Disney reported higher attendance and occupied room night at its international properties. The company said that attendance at its U.S. parks was comparable to the prior year and that per-capita guest spending was slightly up.

"We expect that the demand moderation we saw in our domestic businesses in Q3 could impact the next few quarters," Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said. "While we are actively monitoring attendance and guest spending and aggressively managing our cost base, we expect Q4 Experiences segment operating income to decline by mid single digits versus the prior year, reflecting these underlying dynamics as well as impacts at Disneyland Paris from a reduction in normal consumer travel due to the Olympics, and some cyclical softening in China."

"This weekend, we will gather in Anaheim for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, where we will showcase more of the many exciting things we have in store from across the company, including upcoming attractions and experiences," CEO Bob Iger said. "No one else but Disney could bring together tens of thousands of fans from around the world for an event like D23, because no one else has such a unique and powerful connection with fans built on 100 years of storytelling excellence and unparalleled innovation."

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (7)