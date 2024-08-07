Howl-O-Scream line-ups set for Orlando and San Diego

SeaWorld is preparing new haunted houses, scare zones, and more at its Howl-O-Scream haunt events in Orlando and San Diego this year. The company today announced the line-ups for the after-hours Halloween events at the two parks.

In Orlando, Howl-O-Scream will feature four new haunted houses: The Ultimate Gamble, Water's Edge Wellness Center, Atlantis – Journey Below, and Farm 51. The four will join the returning D3LER1UM666 Laboratories to complete this year's house line-up.

As for scare zones, three new zones will join four that return. Paradise Palms, Cannibal Harbor, and Seeds of the Coven will be the new scare zones, with Blood Light District, Toxic Turmoil, Terrors of the Deep, and Carnevil Pier coming back for 2024.

Sacrificial Spirits and Space Gate 3 will join Howl-O-Scream Orlando's line-up of five interactive bars, joining the returning Longshoremen Tavern, Tormented, and CarnEvil Curiosities.

Finally, the Siren's Song and Monster Stomp shows return for this year's Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando. The event kicks off this year on September 6 and continues on select nights until November 2.

Howl-O-Scream San Diego



Monster Stomp. Photo courtesy SeaWorld

At SeaWorld San Diego, this year's Howl-O-Scream will start September 27 and run selected nights until November 2. This year's event will feature the San Diego debut of the Monster Stomp show as well as the return of five haunted houses: Circus of the Damned, Nightmare Experiment, Simon’s Slaughterhouse, Deathwater Bayou, and Area 64: Alien Outbreak.

The event also will debut four new scare zones - Terrors of the Deep, Ripper Row, Red Moon Revelry, and All Hallows Harvest - which will join the returning Deadly Toys, The Graveyard, and Carnival of Chaos.

SeaWorld San Diego is also adding three new "Vile Vignettes" to this year's Howl-O-Scream: Fall Of Atlantis, Hunter's Oath, and Songs Of Old Halloween. They will join the returning Misfortune, Dark Magic, and Call from Beyond.

