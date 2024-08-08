Canada's Wonderland launches a record-setting coaster for 2025

Canada's Wonderland will open the country's longest, tallest, and fastest launch coaster next year. Premier Rides' AlpenFury will feature the most inversions of any launch coaster in North America - 9 - when it debuts at the Toronto-area park in 2025.

As the name implies, the new roller coaster will run in and around the park's Wonder Mountain. But it will complement the existing rides in and around the mountain rather than replacing any of them, park officials said.

AlpenFury will reach a top speed of 115 kmh (71 mph) along 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) of track, with a 50 meter (164 foot) height. The Sky Rocket coaster will feature two launches, one sending the riders into the mountain and a second that launches them out from the mountain to the ride's top height.

And, from the concept art released by the park, it appears that AlpenFury will have lap bar restraints, rather than anything over the shoulders. AlpenFury will have two trains, each with 18 riders.



Concept image courtesy Canada's Wonderland

Here is a video overview and concept POV:

Replies (4)