Canada's Wonderland launches a record-setting coaster for 2025

Canada's Wonderland will open the country's longest, tallest, and fastest launch coaster next year. Premier Rides' AlpenFury will feature the most inversions of any launch coaster in North America - 9 - when it debuts at the Toronto-area park in 2025.
As the name implies, the new roller coaster will run in and around the park's Wonder Mountain. But it will complement the existing rides in and around the mountain rather than replacing any of them, park officials said.
AlpenFury will reach a top speed of 115 kmh (71 mph) along 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) of track, with a 50 meter (164 foot) height. The Sky Rocket coaster will feature two launches, one sending the riders into the mountain and a second that launches them out from the mountain to the ride's top height.
And, from the concept art released by the park, it appears that AlpenFury will have lap bar restraints, rather than anything over the shoulders. AlpenFury will have two trains, each with 18 riders.
Here is a video overview and concept POV:
To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.
As amazing as this ride looks, I can't get over why a park of this size, which is usually still crowded on what they considered their slow days, is getting a new attraction with only 2 trains with 18pp.
This one is certainly out of left field for Cedar Fair, but it looks like a fantastic ride and at present is probably the most exciting North American coaster confirmed for 2025. I do share concerns regarding the capacity of the attraction (based on my experience with Sky Rockets, I'd be surprised if they exceed 500 riders per hour on this in practice), but it's really difficult to make a LSM coaster meaningfully run three trains without tons of customization, so I understand the limitation there. I probably won't be making it to Canada's Wonderland next year, but this does put the park on my return visit list and I look forward to hopefully checking out AlpenFury at some point in the not too distant future.
The launch into the mountain will undoubtedly be thrilling and what happens on the other side is pretty interesting. I expect this to be a huge hit.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
This coaster looks great, and might give Stardust Racers a run for its money for Best New Coaster of 2025. I really like how the park has been able to integrate this coaster with the mountain and all of the different coasters in that area of the park. However, that probably means erecting this coaster is going to be really complicated, and may take a while to complete. Given typical construction timelines, I probably wouldn't expect this to be ready until at least mid/late June. However, my biggest concern is the trains since Premier trains are still really tight and uncomfortable compared to the current generation of Intamin and Mack LSM launch coasters.