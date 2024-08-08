Six Flags reports final results for old Cedar Fair, Six Flags parks

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation today released the final quarterly financial reports for the old Cedar Fair and Six Flags theme parks.

With the merger of the two companies becoming official last month, future earnings reports will be for the combined company. But the release of the final reports for the separate chains illustrates the differences between the old companies' parks.

The former Cedar Fair parks welcomed 8.6 million guests in the three months ending June 30, while the former Six Flags parks drew 6.9 million visitors during that period. Per capita guest spending at the parks was $59.54 at the legacy Cedar Fair parks, while the average guest spent $61.22 on admission and in-park purchases.

Attendance was up 17% year-over-year for the legacy Cedar Fair parks and down 2% at the legacy Six Flags parks, though a difference in the number of operating days for each chain during the quarter when compared with the previous year accounted for some of that disparity.

Keeping with that, revenue was up 14% at legacy Cedar Fair, to $572 million, while it dipped 1%, to $438 million at legacy Six Flags. Both sides reported an Adjusted/Modified EBITDA Margin around 36%.

"I am extremely pleased with the second quarter performance of the legacy Cedar Fair portfolio, which produced record levels of attendance and net revenues, and generated a 570-basis-point lift in Legacy Cedar Fair Adjusted EBITDA Margin in the quarter," Six Flags Entertainment Corporation President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said. "While weather conditions have negatively impacted demand trends in July, we are confident that the combined portfolio is well positioned to deliver a strong full-year performance in 2024."

"Since completing the merger on July 1, we have quickly implemented initial integration plans to start to realize the meaningful synergy and growth opportunities now available to us," Zimmerman said. "In the near term, we are focused on advancing our strategic initiatives and instilling our core operating principles across our portfolio to tap into the tremendous potential we believe exists in the combination of these iconic portfolios of assets."

