Checking out all the activities on the D23 show floor

August 9, 2024, 3:52 PM · Photo ops and activities abound for visitors to this year's D23 event in Anaheim. Even if you don't queue for the many panels and presentations, you can find plenty to do just by wandering the show floor.

It's a huge show floor this year, taking up the entirety of the main floor at the Anaheim Convention Center. With the big presentations moving down the street to the Honda Center, that cleared space at the convention center for expanded exhibits. One of the big ones is the Disney Archives' Great Big Beautiful Car Show.

The expansive display includes two vehicles driven by Walt Disney himself, starting with a 1964 Mercedes that appeared in 1965's "That Darn Cat!"

Walt Disney's 1964 Mercedes

And then there's a Main Street Runabout, too.

Disneyland Main Street vehicle

Also of interest to Disney Parks fans is the exhibit's centerpiece - a loaned Ford Thunderbird that served as one of the ride vehicles in the Ford Magic Skyway ride that Disney created for the 1964 World's Fair.

Ford Magic Skyway T-bird
And, yes, that's the van from "The A Team" in the background.

And, finally, an early 1970s parking lot tractor and tram from Disneyland.

Old Disneyland parking tram

I wrote last night about the Walt Disney Imagineering pavilion, as well as Lucasfilm's ILM StageCraft display and Marvel's TVA walkthrough experience: First look at Disney's 2024 D23 fan event. But there's much more on the show floor from the wide variety of Disney brands, including Pixar Animation Studios & Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney on Broadway, FX, Hulu, National Geographic, Avatar...

Avatar at D23

the Disney Cruise Line...

Disney Cruise Line at D23
They do blow the horn from time to time, too

and a big collection of photo ops from Disney+.

Encanto at D23
Photo op with Mirabel Madrigal

The Simpsons at D23
Posing on The Simpsons' couch

You also can recreate one of Homer's most popular memes.

Homer in the hedge meme

Head across a skybridge on the second level to the convention center's north annex, where you can find even more photo ops and activities at World of Disney: The Product Experience. Two especially notable ones were Pixar Putt, where you can play Pixar-themed mini golf...

Pixar Putt

and the Star Wars Darkade, where I discovered that I am not nearly as strong with The Force on Skee-Ball as I remembered myself to be.

Star Wars Darkade

If you are at D23 this year and discover a favorite sight or experience that you would like to share, please tell us in the comments.

