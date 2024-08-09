Checking out all the activities on the D23 show floor

Photo ops and activities abound for visitors to this year's D23 event in Anaheim. Even if you don't queue for the many panels and presentations, you can find plenty to do just by wandering the show floor.

It's a huge show floor this year, taking up the entirety of the main floor at the Anaheim Convention Center. With the big presentations moving down the street to the Honda Center, that cleared space at the convention center for expanded exhibits. One of the big ones is the Disney Archives' Great Big Beautiful Car Show.

The expansive display includes two vehicles driven by Walt Disney himself, starting with a 1964 Mercedes that appeared in 1965's "That Darn Cat!"

And then there's a Main Street Runabout, too.

Also of interest to Disney Parks fans is the exhibit's centerpiece - a loaned Ford Thunderbird that served as one of the ride vehicles in the Ford Magic Skyway ride that Disney created for the 1964 World's Fair.



And, yes, that's the van from "The A Team" in the background.

And, finally, an early 1970s parking lot tractor and tram from Disneyland.

I wrote last night about the Walt Disney Imagineering pavilion, as well as Lucasfilm's ILM StageCraft display and Marvel's TVA walkthrough experience: First look at Disney's 2024 D23 fan event. But there's much more on the show floor from the wide variety of Disney brands, including Pixar Animation Studios & Walt Disney Animation Studios, Disney on Broadway, FX, Hulu, National Geographic, Avatar...

the Disney Cruise Line...



They do blow the horn from time to time, too

and a big collection of photo ops from Disney+.



Photo op with Mirabel Madrigal



Posing on The Simpsons' couch

You also can recreate one of Homer's most popular memes.

Head across a skybridge on the second level to the convention center's north annex, where you can find even more photo ops and activities at World of Disney: The Product Experience. Two especially notable ones were Pixar Putt, where you can play Pixar-themed mini golf...

and the Star Wars Darkade, where I discovered that I am not nearly as strong with The Force on Skee-Ball as I remembered myself to be.

If you are at D23 this year and discover a favorite sight or experience that you would like to share, please tell us in the comments.

