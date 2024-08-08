First look at Disney's 2024 D23 fan event

Disney's D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event opens Friday morning at the Anaheim Convention Center, just across the street from the Disneyland Resort.

The biennial convention will welcome tens of thousands of Disney fans across three days of events and presentations. But Disney allowed a select group of reporters, including me, to get a sneak peek tonight at what's in store for fans.

"We have reimagined D23 - it is more expansive, more immersive, than ever before," Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company, said. "This is for our biggest fans from around the world, and we're celebrating what they love about Disney. This convention center alone is home to over 230 presentations - interactions with talent, storytellers, and immersive pavilions on the largest show floor we've ever had in D23 history.

"And for the first time ever, we've added an additional venue, the Honda Center, which will be home to three nights of marquee showcases that are anticipated to draw over 10,000 fans each night from Disney Entertainment, Disney Experiences, Disney Legends - all of which sold out in record time when tickets went on sale."

Let's start at the Marvel pavilion where, for the first time at D23, the studio is offering an interactive walk-through experience. Welcome to the TVA! Sarah Beers, Marvel's VP, Franchise Creative & Marketing, sets the stage.

At the Lucasfilm pavilion, we were treated to a first look at the D23 demonstration of Industrial Light & Magic's StageCraft - the technology behind "The Volume" video facility used for The Mandalorian and other Lucasfilm productions.

If you're a nerd and geek like me, you might also be interested to see what the back of The Volume looks like.

But let's not overlook what you Theme Park Insider readers came here for - the preview of the Walt Disney Imagineering pavilion: Behind the Dreams.

And here is a photo of the Disney Adventure World (aka Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris) scale model.

The sold-out D23 event continues through Sunday. Follow Theme Park Insider for more coverage of the Disney Experiences presentation at the Honda Center on Saturday night, when Josh D'Amaro - and special guests - will let us know what is coming to Disney Parks around the world over the next few years.

While the presentations will not be live-streamed this year, the 2024 Disney Legends Awards Ceremony will be available to watch on Disney+ starting on Monday at 2pm Pacific. There also will be a Fortnite-related reveal livestream within Fortnite at 8:30pm on Saturday.

