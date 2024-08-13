Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Hot dog! Disney reveals EPCOT Food and Wine menus

August 13, 2024, 3:50 PM · Walt Disney World has revealed the menu for its 2024 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, which starts August 29 and continues through November 23.

Disney is listing 34 food items as new at its festival marketplaces this year, led by a line-up of regional hot dogs at the American pavilion. Here is the complete list of this year's additions, starting in World Showcase with the Mexico pavilion.

Mexico

China

Refreshment Outpost

Spain

Italy

Flavors of America

Funnel Cake Stand

Japan

France

Australia

Swirled Showcase

Hawai'i

Heading toward World Nature, there are new food items at:

Milled & Mulled

Forest & Field

Earth Eats

And, finally, in World Discovery:

Flavors from Fire

Brew-Wing Lab

You can see the line-up of returning menu items as well on Disney's website. And yes, the filet with mushrooms and the cheddar cheese soup remain available at Canada, yet again.

* * *
To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)

You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.

Six Flags delays the opening of two new rides until 2025

Six Flags delays the opening of two new rides until 2025

Park tickets

Weekly newsletter

New attraction reviews

News archive