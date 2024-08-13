Hot dog! Disney reveals EPCOT Food and Wine menus

Walt Disney World has revealed the menu for its 2024 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, which starts August 29 and continues through November 23.

Disney is listing 34 food items as new at its festival marketplaces this year, led by a line-up of regional hot dogs at the American pavilion. Here is the complete list of this year's additions, starting in World Showcase with the Mexico pavilion.

Mexico

Tostada de Camarones: Tempura battered shrimp atop a fried corn tortilla with guacamole, cabbage, chipotle aïoli, diced mango, and chile-lime powder

Flauta de Barbacoa: Fried tortillas filled with barbacoa beef topped with salsa verde, crema Mexicana, and queso fresco

Pan de Elote: Traditional Mexican cornbread topped with chocolate sauce and queso fresco

China

Crispy Duck Bao Bun with hoisin sauce

Shanghai Scallion Noodles with shrimp

Refreshment Outpost

Plant-based Impossible Spicy Sausage with piri piri peppers and onions, and piri piri aïoli

Curried Chicken and South African Boerewors Sausage Stew with chickpeas and potatoes served in a bread bowl

Chocolate Amarula Mousse Dome with white chocolate

Spain

Spanish Charcuterie: Jamón, Manchego, and pan con tomate

Paella Negra: Squid ink rice with shrimp, Bay scallops, and octopus served with garlic aïoli

Italy

Italian-style "Nachos": Homemade beef ragoût, pasta chips, tomato sauce, dried ricotta cheese

Polpettine Toscane: Beef meatballs, rosemary focaccia, and pomodoro sauce

Vanilla Cheesecake: Vanilla cheesecake, whipped cream, and fresh strawberry sauce

Flavors of America

New York-style All-Beef Hot Dog with sauerkraut, onion-tomato sauce, and spicy mustard in a brioche bun

Chicago-style All-Beef Hot Dog with tomato, dill pickle, pickled sport pepper, diced onions, yellow mustard, and Chicago green relish in a poppy seed bun

Carolina-style All-Beef Hot Dog with chili, coleslaw, and yellow mustard in a brioche bun

Southwest-style All-Beef Hot Dog wrapped in bacon with warm pinto beans, tomatoes, jalapeños, avocado crema, and queso fresco in a French roll

Chocolate Pudding Cake with bourbon caramel

Funnel Cake Stand

Tiramisù Funnel Cake with vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate rum sauce and cream cheese whipped cream and dusted with cocoa and espresso powder

Japan

Wagyu Temaki Sushi: Hand-held sushi with sweet and savory American Wagyu beef topped with Takana Japanese pickles and spicy mayo sauce

Eel Temaki Sushi: Hand-held sushi with grilled eel, egg crumbles, cucumber, and pickled daikon radish served with eel sauce

France

Moelleux aux Oignons Caramélisés et au Fromage de Chèvre: Egg moelleux, goat cheese, and caramelized onions

Brioche aux Escargots: Escargot brioche with garlic and parsley cream

Australia

Grilled Bushberry Spiced Shrimp Skewer with sweet-and-sour vegetables and coconut chili sauce

Swirled Showcase

Liquid Nitrogen Frozen Sweet Potato Mousse with candied pecans and maple-caramel sauce

Hawai'i

Hawaiian Rice Bowl: Spam, eggs, eel sauce, spicy mayonnaise, and furikake

Heading toward World Nature, there are new food items at:

Milled & Mulled

Boursin Fig & Balsamic Cheesecake with fig jam and pomegranate

Pear and Almond Frangipane Pâte Brisée

Forest & Field

Autumn Chili with bison, lamb, pork belly, root vegetables, jalapeño cornbread, smoked cheddar, and Crème Fraîche

Earth Eats

Red Wine-braised Beef Short Rib with goat cheese polenta, puttanesca sauce, shaved pecorino, and petit herbs

Lemon Poppy Seed Cake with lemon icing

And, finally, in World Discovery:

Flavors from Fire

Plant-based Impossible Montreal Style Burger Slider with cheddar cheese, and tomato jam on a sesame seed bun

Brew-Wing Lab

Unnecessarily Spicy Yet Extremely Tasty Carolina Reaper Pepper Curry Wings with creamy cucumber raita

You can see the line-up of returning menu items as well on Disney's website. And yes, the filet with mushrooms and the cheddar cheese soup remain available at Canada, yet again.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)