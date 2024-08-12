Six Flags delays the opening of two new rides until 2025

Six Flags has pushed the opening for two of its planned new attractions until the 2025 season.

The company announced via social media today that it has delayed The Flash: Vertical Velocity at Six Flags Great Adventure and Georgia Surfer at Six Flags Over Georgia.

In announcing the delays, each park posted the rationale, "When it comes to delivering fun and safe attractions, we won't rush the construction process."

Of course, with both the Vekoma Super Boomerang at the New Jersey park and the Intamin Ultra Surf in Georgia having been announced to open this year, no construction process was being rushed, as they both were late already. Much of the former Cedar Fair corporate management took over the operation of the now-combined companies last month.

With these delays, we are still awaiting word on the openings of the Expanded DC Universe at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and The Joker: Carnival of Chaos at Six Flags St. Louis, which also were promised for 2024 but not yet debuted.

