A new 'Coco' show is coming to Disneyland

Disneyland is bringing a new Coco show to its Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure this year.

Plaza de la Familia takes over Paradise Garden during Disney's Día de los Muertos celebration, which starts August 23 and continues through November 2 this year. Coco's Miguel long has been a star in the Plaza, and he and the cast of Coco are getting a new musical showcase for this Halloween season.

The Storytellers of Plaza de la Familia Celebrate The Musical World of Coco! will debut August 30 in the Plaza and perform several times daily during Día de los Muertos.



Concept image courtesy Disneyland

"Guests will also see colorful representations of the spirit guides, Dante and Pepita," in the performance, which "will bring to life the everlasting bonds of family with songs, dancing and the whimsical figure of Miguel," Disneyland said in announcing the new production.

