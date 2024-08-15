Disney leads global theme park attendance, again

Disney continued to lead the global theme park industry in attendance in 2023, as recovery in China helped boost the world's top 25 parks to a more than 20% increase in visitors last year.

Those numbers come from the 2023 Theme Index Report, released today by the AECOM, Themed Entertainment Association, and Storyland Studios.

Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom continued as the world's most-visited theme park last year, drawing a reported 17.7 million visitors. Disneyland in California trailed by less than half a million visitors, with Universal Studios Japan in Osaka coming in third, with 16 million visitors in 2023.

Overall, Disney Experiences theme parks welcomed a reported 142 million visitors last year, with China's Fantawild Group second, drawing more than 85 million attendance. Merlin took third on the list, with 62 million visitors, just beating Universal's 60 million.

Cedar Fair and Six Flags drew a reported 26.7 million and 22.2 million visitors in 2023, respectively, which when combined would have put the company in fifth place worldwide.

Chimelong Ocean Kingdom saw the biggest percentage gain last year, with an 184.5% increase in visitors over 2022, as China eased Covid restrictions. Other Chinese parks also saw huge attendance gains in 2023, with Shanghai Disneyland up 164%, Universal Studios Beijing up 109% and Zigong Fantawild Dino Kingdom and Mianyang Fantawild Oriental Heritage joining the global top 25 with 178% and 77% increases, respectively.

This was the first year that the TEA/AECOM report officially reordered its rankings since the pandemic, with Universal Studios Beijing (which opened in 2021) also making its first appearance in the global top 25.

Elsewhere, a theme park in the Middle East appeared on the TEA/AECOM attendance lists for the first time this year, with Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi making the top 20 list in the EMEA [Europe, Middle East, Africa] region. TEA/AECOM reported the Yas Island theme park drawing 1.75 million visitors in 2023, which also saw the resort open its SeaWorld Abu Dhabi park in May.

In North America, Walt Disney World's EPCOT enjoyed the biggest attendance boost in 2023, up 19.8% to a reported 11.98 million visitors. Last year was the first full year of operation for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the park's first roller coaster.

On the flip side, Canada's Wonderland was down 14.2% last year. In the United States, the Universal Orlando theme parks - Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida - each dropped 9.3%. Those parks had enjoyed a big 2022 thanks to the 2021 debut of Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

Here is the North America top 20 for attendance in 2023, according to the TEA/AECOM Theme Index report:

Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom: 17.72 million, up 3.4% Disneyland: 17.25 million, up 2.2% EPCOT: 11.98 million, up 19.8% Disney's Hollywood Studios: 10.3 million, down 5.5% Universal's Islands of Adventure: 10 million, down 9.3% Disney California Adventure: 10 million, up 11.1% Universal Studios Florida: 9.75 million, down 9.3% Universal Studios Hollywood: 9.66 million, up 15% Disney's Animal Kingdom: 8.77 million, down 2.8% SeaWorld Orlando: 4.34 million, down 2.5% Knott's Berry Farm: 4.23 million, up 8.4% Cedar Point: 4.05 million, up 17.8% Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: 4 million, down 1.3% SeaWorld San Diego: 3.99 million, up 13.8% Kings Island: 3.49 million, up 4.4% Six Flags Magic Mountain: 3.4 million, up 13.6% Hersheypark: 3.32 million, up 3% Canada's Wonderland: 3.23 million, down 14.2% Six Flags Great America: 3 million, up 18.3% Six Flags Great Adventure: 2.5 million, up 16.1%

Overall, while attendance among America's most popular theme parks was up 3.2% over 2022, it remained 15 million visitors below what the top 20 parks drew in 2019, before the pandemic. Worldwide, attendance among the top 25 parks was up 23% last year to 244.6 million visitors. But that still remains below the 253.86 million that the top 25 parks drew in 2019.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please visit our international and U.S. attraction ticket partners.

Replies (6)