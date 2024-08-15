Disney leads global theme park attendance, again

Disney continued to lead the global theme park industry in attendance in 2023, as recovery in China helped boost the world's top 25 parks to a more than 20% increase in visitors last year.
Those numbers come from the 2023 Theme Index Report, released today by the AECOM, Themed Entertainment Association, and Storyland Studios.
Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom continued as the world's most-visited theme park last year, drawing a reported 17.7 million visitors. Disneyland in California trailed by less than half a million visitors, with Universal Studios Japan in Osaka coming in third, with 16 million visitors in 2023.
Overall, Disney Experiences theme parks welcomed a reported 142 million visitors last year, with China's Fantawild Group second, drawing more than 85 million attendance. Merlin took third on the list, with 62 million visitors, just beating Universal's 60 million.
Cedar Fair and Six Flags drew a reported 26.7 million and 22.2 million visitors in 2023, respectively, which when combined would have put the company in fifth place worldwide.
Chimelong Ocean Kingdom saw the biggest percentage gain last year, with an 184.5% increase in visitors over 2022, as China eased Covid restrictions. Other Chinese parks also saw huge attendance gains in 2023, with Shanghai Disneyland up 164%, Universal Studios Beijing up 109% and Zigong Fantawild Dino Kingdom and Mianyang Fantawild Oriental Heritage joining the global top 25 with 178% and 77% increases, respectively.
This was the first year that the TEA/AECOM report officially reordered its rankings since the pandemic, with Universal Studios Beijing (which opened in 2021) also making its first appearance in the global top 25.
Elsewhere, a theme park in the Middle East appeared on the TEA/AECOM attendance lists for the first time this year, with Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi making the top 20 list in the EMEA [Europe, Middle East, Africa] region. TEA/AECOM reported the Yas Island theme park drawing 1.75 million visitors in 2023, which also saw the resort open its SeaWorld Abu Dhabi park in May.
In North America, Walt Disney World's EPCOT enjoyed the biggest attendance boost in 2023, up 19.8% to a reported 11.98 million visitors. Last year was the first full year of operation for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the park's first roller coaster.
On the flip side, Canada's Wonderland was down 14.2% last year. In the United States, the Universal Orlando theme parks - Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida - each dropped 9.3%. Those parks had enjoyed a big 2022 thanks to the 2021 debut of Jurassic World VelociCoaster.
Here is the North America top 20 for attendance in 2023, according to the TEA/AECOM Theme Index report:
Overall, while attendance among America's most popular theme parks was up 3.2% over 2022, it remained 15 million visitors below what the top 20 parks drew in 2019, before the pandemic. Worldwide, attendance among the top 25 parks was up 23% last year to 244.6 million visitors. But that still remains below the 253.86 million that the top 25 parks drew in 2019.
Holy attendance boost Epcot!
I guess that Moana walkthrough was a gatecrasher after all… ;)
Epic is not as far from the other parks as you think. At first glance of a map, I thought the Endless Summer Resorts were really far from the parks, but it's really not that far, and buses make the trip in less than 10 minutes. Epic Universe is about the same distance from Endless Summer as those resorts are from the legacy parks, so I would anticipate a 15-20 minute bus ride between CityWalk and Epic. It's been rumored that Universal will have some control of traffic signals to expedite buses between the parks and resorts. When you consider most bus trips between resorts and parks at WDW are in that same 15-20 minute range, Epic doesn't really change the calculus or really impact the ability of guests to park hop once Universal pulls back the rumored admission restrictions on Epic Universe - for the first year, it sounds like guests won't be able to hop in and/or out of Epic Universe, so its proximity to IOA, USF, and VB are pretty irrelevant.
What Disney has done to DAK is borderline criminal by not allowing to be open much after sunset (if at all). PtWoA was explicitly designed to be a completely different experience at night, but given that the park has gone back to its 00's-era schedule of closing at 6-8 PM, very few guests get to enjoy that experience anymore. I would hope that the Tropical Americas expansion will given Disney a reason to keep this park open later, because many guests have no idea what they're missing out on, because DAK is an amazing park just to walk around at night.
I'll wait for TH's astute analysis before providing any comments on the data here, because I'm sure he will correctly point out the flawed methods and consistent inaccuracies that are found in these annual reports.
Park hopping in Walt Disney World can be a challenge, and that’s even with the extensive free Disney transportation and the luxury of having all parks within Disney roads and property.
Epic is located on one of Orlando’s most annoyingly busy public roads that will be shared with all other drivers - causing even more congestion and headaches.
Has there been much concrete news announced with how Universal intends to handle this?
Well, they did announce Metro-Floo. /s
Park hopping is not going to be a thing between legacy parks and epic universe. I did in a Day at Disney i idid Animal Kingdom>Magic Kingdom>Holywood Studios>Typhoon Lagoon>Aquatica>Sea World>Hollywood Studios. I could go to every park with a short walk from each parking lot except for Magic Kingdom which doesnt have a parking lotUniversals Achilles heel is those big dumb parking garages. If i go to Universal/IOA i have to commute from the lots to the park. Then from park to park. Then i go to their bus shelter and ride a bus through whatever the city of Orlando has going with some America's finest in the mix. Disneys posted ride times of 10 or whatever minutes will be exact. Epic to Universal is going to be 15 minutes to 45 minutes... with average joes thinking they can catch this citybus looking bus. Then i do Epic Universe then i ride back to the bus shelter and then navigate a parking garage. A 3 park hopper where someone "enjoys" all the parks is impossible.
Universal Orlando is on track for another significant decrease in 2024.
Considering how Epic Universe is a pretty far distance from the other 2 parks, it’ll be interesting to see how the park’s opening will effect the other 2 with the inability to easily park hop or traverse the 2 properties.
Epic will be a hit, but will we see the other 2 parks continue to decline even after opening. Time will tell.
Animal Kingdom’s updates also can’t come soon enough - hopefully Disney will also try to flesh out the entertainment more in the park such as a parade or night time show in the meantime.