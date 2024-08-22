Walt Disney World sets opening date for its next hotel

We now have an official opening date for the next hotel property at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows will open to guests on December 17, Disney revealed today. The Disney Vacation Club property will feature a variety of room types - including duo studios, deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and two-bedroom penthouse villas - sleeping from two to nine guests each.

Disney also revealed the name for the Island Tower's restaurant and bar - Wailulu Bar & Grill. It will feature a dining room Polynesian-inspired artwork as well as a casual walk-up pool bar. Both will feature views of Cinderella Castle across the Seven Seas Lagoon. The bar will serve coffee and pastries at breakfast as well as an all-day menu for lunch and dinner. Those menus will be revealed at a later date.



Wailulu Bar & Grill. Concept images courtesy Disney Experiences

For younger guests, the Island Tower will offer Moana’s Voyage, a splash pad water play area that will include a life-size sculptures of Moana and her canoe.

The Island Tower also will feature four terrace gardens, offering views of either Disneys Oak Trail and Magnolia Golf Courses or the Seven Seas Lagoon, which could make it a prime viewing space for the Magic Kingdom's fireworks.

You can check the available room rates on Disney's website.

