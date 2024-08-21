Six Flags shares first looks at Saw, Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Six Flags is sharing more first looks at its upcoming IP-driven Fright Fest experiences.

After sharing a first look at its take on The Conjuring Universe, Six Flags now is giving fans a glimpse of its Saw and Texas Chainsaw Massacre experiences.



Saw: Legacy of Terror facade. Concept art courtesy Six Flags

For Saw: Legacy of Terror, visitors will be "required to make certain audacious choices that lead to varied consequences," according to Six Flags' press release.

Scenes will include The Workshop and The Control Room, "where Billy tests the wits of any guest attempting to earn their redemption. Guests will be forced to make a choice or testify the gruesome demise of others before being thrust headlong into their own personal hell," Six Flags said.

"Celebrating two decades of pure horror, Saw: Legacy of Terror brings some of the franchise’s most iconic moments to life," Zack Crocker, Lionsgate’s creative lead on the project, said. "We’ve crafted an experience that’s perfect for both die-hard fans and newcomers, ensuring that everyone feel that intense, nerve-wracking terror that has defined the series."

Saw: Legacy of Terror will appear at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Six Flags Great Adventure, Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags Over Georgia.

Six Flags Great Adventure and Six Flags Over Texas also will feature Texas Chainsaw Massacre this year.



Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Based on the 2022 Texas Chainsaw Massacre from Netflix and Legendary Entertainment, the experience will cast guests "as visitors to Harlow on the heels of the influencers set on revitalizing the town. However, the dilapidated windows conceal a horrifying secret: the worst kind of monster haunts Harlow, and your arrival has driven him to slaughter," Six Flags said.

Other experiences at Six Flags Fright Fests will include Netflix's Stranger Things and Army of the Dead and Legendary Entertainment's Trick R' Treat. Start dates next month vary by park, with the events running select nights through November 3.

