Classic roller coaster set to close at Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced the last call for its Scorpion roller coaster.

The Florida theme park announced today that the 1980 Schwarzkopf Silverarrow will make its last runs on Labor Day - Monday, September 2, 2024.



Photo courtesy Busch Gardens

"While parkgoers will say goodbye to Scorpion, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is excited that this closure paves the way for exciting new future attractions, with more details about what’s coming to be revealed soon," the park said in its announcement.

