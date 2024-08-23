Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Classic roller coaster set to close at Busch Gardens

August 23, 2024, 10:25 AM · Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced the last call for its Scorpion roller coaster.

The Florida theme park announced today that the 1980 Schwarzkopf Silverarrow will make its last runs on Labor Day - Monday, September 2, 2024.

Scorpion
Photo courtesy Busch Gardens

"While parkgoers will say goodbye to Scorpion, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is excited that this closure paves the way for exciting new future attractions, with more details about what’s coming to be revealed soon," the park said in its announcement.

Replies (1)

Russtinator
Writer
Russell Meyer
August 23, 2024 at 12:59 PM

The footprint of this attraction is pretty small so this removal is either for a flat ride or part of a larger project **cough** the long rumored hyper/giga across the northern property boundary **cough** that will further reshape Pantopia.

FWIW, Scorpion was my first "upside down" roller coaster, so it's sad to see it go, and even more disappointing that we were at BGT earlier this summer and skipped it because it was sporting a 20+ minute line - SIGH, c'est la vie!

