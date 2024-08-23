Back to the Future, Star Trek to return to Universal theme park

Universal Studios Hollywood is introducing an all-new after-hours event next spring. And the park will be calling on some of its classic franchises to feature during it.
The California park this morning announced its new Universal Fan Fest Nights, to start in the spring of 2025. Billed as coming from the creators of Halloween Horror Nights, the hard-ticket events will feature "captivating, immersive in-world experiences along with engaging celebratory activations throughout the theme park, from live entertainment to cosplay," according to Universal.
Universal Studios Hollywood announced the first three themes for Universal Fan Fest Nights. And they are...
Dungeons & Dragons - The popular fantasy role-playing game has come to the movies and video games and now will get a theme park event.
Star Trek - Once featured in the park via the old Star Trek Adventure show on the site of what is now the DreamWorks Theater, the SciFi phenomenon that got its start as an NBC TV show will make its return to Universal Studios Hollywood.
Back to the Future - Inspired by the 1985 movie that launched the franchise, this experience will bring Back to the Future back to the park in its biggest celebration since the closing of Back to the Future: The Ride 17 years ago.
Each event also will come with a line-up of themed food, drinks, clothing and collectibles, the park said.
"For decades, Universal Studios Hollywood has been a leader in creating and executing innovative special events that are consistent with our brand," Universal Studios Hollywood Executive Vice President and General Manager Scott Strobl said. "From our esteemed Halloween Horror Nights event to this all-new Universal Fan Fest Nights experience, we are thrilled about how this breakthrough program will continue to elevate the guest experience in an all-new way."
More details about Universal Fan Fest Nights, including dates, prices and specific event details, will be released later.
For all the news about that and other offerings in the theme park business, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.
I really want to know how Universal is going to pull off using Star Trek. It's no secret that Paramount is struggling right now, and has been shopping itself around for quite a while - they just recently shuttered their Paramount TV division, which produced a number of shows still airing on both network and cable/streaming outlets. However, Star Trek is probably Paramount's most valuable IP, so unless Universal is planning to either scoop up Paramount or at least co-produce future Star Trek projects, it would likely cost a massive sum to get licensing rights to the popular Sci-Fi series.
Frankly, if Universal has managed to secure a blanket license for Star Trek (even if just for TOS, which aired on NBC in the 60's), they could probably run nightly events every single night of the year and the cash registers would not stop ringing. Also, if the Star Trek IP is indeed "available" for theme park licensing, is that potentially more valuable (and cost effective) than LOTR, the other massive fantasy/sci-fi IP that is not currently utilized in a US theme park?
Why the hell doesn’t Disney use this idea and create Star Wars themed hard ticket events at galaxy’s edge? Kind of like a highly immersive pop-up Galactic Starcruiser if you will.
They do have Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite
Touché. Is it like, super interactive with choreographed street shootouts, the odd explosion here and there, detailed film quality costuming from cast members and the occasional Holograph popping up to impart crucial info or more like a real nice meet and greet with cosplay? Because the version I have in my head, for which I’d happily pay, is more like the former lol
Way back in the 70s and 80s you’d have to check operating hours prior to visiting an Orlando park in case there was a private event, which seemed to occur often. Now that those have gone by the wayside, or most like become cost prohibitive, it seems they are adding more and more evening events and it’s back to checking if the parks will be open in the evenings again. Not a bad thing if you are a passholder and able to choose your visit dates but definitely an inconvenience, disappointment, or added expense if you are a one time visitor.
Stark Trek's been crying out for a replacement experience since the one in Vegas shut down. You've got an admittedly mature fanbase, but one with a lot of money and no fear of spending it on Trek... I'm surpised we havent seen it properly used anywhere.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Back to the Future the Ride... playing inside one of the domes in The Simpsons Ride. It's alright if I'm in a Krusty the clown car. They do that and I'll throw my money at them, no questions asked.