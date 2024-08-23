Back to the Future, Star Trek to return to Universal theme park

Universal Studios Hollywood is introducing an all-new after-hours event next spring. And the park will be calling on some of its classic franchises to feature during it.

The California park this morning announced its new Universal Fan Fest Nights, to start in the spring of 2025. Billed as coming from the creators of Halloween Horror Nights, the hard-ticket events will feature "captivating, immersive in-world experiences along with engaging celebratory activations throughout the theme park, from live entertainment to cosplay," according to Universal.

Universal Studios Hollywood announced the first three themes for Universal Fan Fest Nights. And they are...

Dungeons & Dragons - The popular fantasy role-playing game has come to the movies and video games and now will get a theme park event.

Star Trek - Once featured in the park via the old Star Trek Adventure show on the site of what is now the DreamWorks Theater, the SciFi phenomenon that got its start as an NBC TV show will make its return to Universal Studios Hollywood.

Back to the Future - Inspired by the 1985 movie that launched the franchise, this experience will bring Back to the Future back to the park in its biggest celebration since the closing of Back to the Future: The Ride 17 years ago.

Each event also will come with a line-up of themed food, drinks, clothing and collectibles, the park said.

"For decades, Universal Studios Hollywood has been a leader in creating and executing innovative special events that are consistent with our brand," Universal Studios Hollywood Executive Vice President and General Manager Scott Strobl said. "From our esteemed Halloween Horror Nights event to this all-new Universal Fan Fest Nights experience, we are thrilled about how this breakthrough program will continue to elevate the guest experience in an all-new way."

More details about Universal Fan Fest Nights, including dates, prices and specific event details, will be released later.

