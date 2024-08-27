Get ready for 'After Hours' extras at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has set the dates and prices for its Disney After Hours events next year.

Disney After Hours is a specially-ticketed event that happens at select Disney theme parks on certain nights throughout the year. This year's events will be at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney's Hollywood Studios. You can enter the parks as early as 7pm and stay three hours after the park closes to day guests. After the park closes, you can enjoy shorter waits for attractions as well as free ice cream, popcorn, and select drinks.

Here are the 2025 Disney After Hours event dates for Magic Kingdom, where tickets will range from $175 to $185 plus tax per person and the event runs until 1am:

January 6, 13, 20 and 27

February 3, 10, 17 and 24

March 3, 17, 24 and 31

April 7 and 28

May 5, 12 and 19

Here are the dates for EPCOT, where tickets will range from $155 to $175 plus tax per person and the event runs until 1am:

February 27

May 8 and 29

June 19 and 26

July 10, 24 and 31

August 7, 14, 21 and 28

September 11 and 25

And here are the dates for Disney's Hollywood Studios, where tickets will range from $155 to $185 and the event will run until 12:30am, or 1am on nights noted with an asterisk(*):

January 22 and 29

February 12 and 19

March 5 and 26*

April 1* and 30

May 14 and 28

June 4,11 and 25

July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30

August 6, 20 and 27

September 3

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting September 10, with a presale starting September 4 for guests staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, as well as the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels and Shades of Green.

