Disneyland looks to repeat history with its Red Cars

The Disneyland Resort will recreate a famous moment in California history in 2025.

At the D23 event earlier this month, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro confirmed that construction will start next year on the long-awaited new Avengers ride at Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus. To be called "Avengers Infinity Defense," this motion-base dark ride will be an adventure through the multiverse as the Avengers battle King Thanos.

But before that can happen, Disneyland must recreate a moment from Southern California history. It has to kill the Red Cars.



Red Car Trolley ride at Disney California Adventure

Themed to the Pacific Electric Railway cars that carried passengers throughout Southern California in the early 20th century, the Disney California Adventure Red Car Trolley runs from Buena Vista Street through Hollywood Land to a storage and turnaround barn behind Avengers Campus. But that is where construction of the new Avengers ride will begin next year, so now Disneyland is confirming that the Red Cars will have to be removed.

"Construction requires the removal of the backstage Red Car Trolley barn and, as such, we will discontinue operation of the attraction in early 2025 and will share a specific date later this winter," a Disneyland spokesperson confirmed to several media outlets today.

At their peak, the real-life Red Cars ran from Redlands to Santa Monica and Newport Beach to San Fernando - far exceeding the reach of today's expanding Metro light rail network. Heck, the median running down the middle of the street I live on used to be a Pacific Electric Railway Company Red Car track. The demise of the Red Cars even drove the plot of one of Disney's best movies ever (IMHO), "Who Framed Roger Rabbit."

DCA's Red Car attraction honored that history, and soon - ironically - will repeat it.

