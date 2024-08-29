Santa makes his Disneyland plans for the holidays

Disneyland is giving fans its biggest new attraction of the year as a Christmas present. The resort today announced details for its upcoming Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, which will include the debut of Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

It all starts November 15, when the holiday festivities begin across Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and the rest of the resort. That's also the official opening date for Tiana's Bayou Adventure - the retheme of the former Splash Mountain featuring characters from Disney's "The Princess and the Frog."

Many holiday favorites are returning for Disneyland's celebrations this year, including It's a Small World Holiday, the continuation of Haunted Mansion Holiday, the A Christmas Fantasy parade, and the Believe... In Holiday Magic fireworks show.

Santa Claus also will be greeting guests at Disneyland this year, at the Fantasyland Theatre, which also will be hosting cookie decorating, holiday craft-making and storytelling throughout the day. Santa will be getting around, though, so you and your family also can meet St. Nick at Disney California Adventure's Redwood Creek Challenge Trail and resort's three hotels: The Disneyland Hotel, Grand Californian, and Pixar Place. Santa will be appearing through December 24, as he is booked the next day and on vacation after that.

Also over at California Adventure, World of Color - Season of Light returns, as do the holiday decorations and ride overlays in Cars Land - Luigi's Joy to the Whirl and Mater's Jingle Jamboree.

Disney of Festival of Holidays and Viva Navidad also return to DCA, including the Festive Food Marketplaces and their Sip and Savor Pass. Menus and prices will come at a later date. On the streets of California adventure, park guests also can enjoy the Mickey's Happy Holidays cavalcade and Disney Viva Navidad Street Party.

At the resorts, The Disneyland Hotel will offer Goofy’s Kitchen Celebrates the Holidays and Disney's Grand Californian will debut Mickey’s Holiday Pajama Party for breakfast and brunch at Storytellers Cafe. And yes, the big gingerbread house will be back at the Grand Californian, too.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure

The start of the holiday season also brings the official debut of Tiana's Bayou Adventure in what will then be known as Bayou Country in Disneyland. The rethemed flume ride opened earlier this year at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and here is our review, along with on-ride video: Disney makes a better splash with Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort continues through January 6, 2025. For a quote on vacation packages to the resort, please visit our partner's Disneyland vacations page.

And to keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)