Disneyland books another Michelin-starred chef

Disneyland is sharing new details about a couple of previously announced new restaurant projects in its Downtown Disney district.

First, we have a name and more details about the replacement for Tortilla Jo's. The Patina Group's Mexican restaurant closed earlier this year, in advance of the official debut of Chef Carlos Gaytán's Paseo, Céntrico, and Tiendita.

Now, another Michelin-starred will be coming to Downtown Disney.



Chef Joe Isidori. Photo courtesy Disneyland

Chef Joe Isidori will develop a new full-service steakhouse and a quick-service barbecue eatery on the Tortilla Jo's footprint. There's no name yet for the restaurants, nor a timeline for their opening.

We also have news today about the upcoming Parkside Market at the far western end of Downtown Disney. That's the promised fourth site of Earl of Sandwich at the Disneyland Resort, following its original location in front of the long-gone movie theaters, its second spot in the former La Brea Bakery location, its third location in a pop-up truck at the north entrance, next to the old Rainforest Cafe.

Disneyland announced today that Earl of Sandwich's current location in the old La Brea Bakery site will close next year to make way for construction of Porto's Bakery. The third location - the pop-up - is now open in advance of that closing.

And when the Parkside Market location opens, that Earl of Sandwich will be accompanied by an all-new table service concept upstairs.



The Carnaby Tavern. Concept image courtesy Disneyland

Disneyland today announced that restaurant will be called The Carnaby Tavern and it will "an homage to the swinging ‘60s 'British Invasion' pop and rock bands from the U.K." The Carnaby Tavern will include a patio with an indoor/outdoor full-service bar.

But that's not the biggest Downtown Disney news that the resort dropped today. For that, see EPCOT's caramel corn is coming to Disneyland.

The resort also announced the opening this winter of two new stores in Downtown Disney: Avengers Reserve, featuring superhero merch, and D-Lander Shop, "a fresh, quintessentially Southern California boutique celebrating trend-forward fashions for Disneyland fans, offering a stylish collection of apparel, accessories and jewelry," according to the resort.

