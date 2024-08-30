EPCOT's caramel corn is coming to Disneyland

The Disneyland Resort today announced several food and beverage changes coming its Downtown Disney district, but let's skip to the best news.

EPCOT's caramel corn is coming to Disneyland.



Laurie, enjoying some EPCOT caramel corn during her latest visit to Walt Disney World

As part of the transformation of the former Marceline's Confectionery into Disney Wonderful World of Sweets, the shop next to the Downtown Disney entrance of Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will be adding freshly made Werther’s Original Caramel popcorn to its menu.

That's right - the popcorn adored by countless Walt Disney World visitors at EPCOT's Karamell-Küche soon will be available to Disneyland visitors. Disney Wonderful World of Sweets is slated to open this winter, and will offer "churro toffee, caramel apples, sour balls, lollipops, packaged confections," in addition to the caramel corn, according to Disney.

* * *

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (3)