Get a taste of terror at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

Before I set out into the fog for Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights, Universal set out a buffet for invited reporters to sample some of the food that it is serving at this year's event.

Let's start with my favorite items.

Starting from the left, we have:

Abbott's Farm Corn Chowder [$8.99 for in-park serving] from the A Quiet Place kiosk

Ropa Vieja Walking Taco [$13.99] from the Slaughter Sinema 2 kiosk

Heart "Beet" Tostada [$7.49] from the Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America kiosk

The corn chowder also included shrimp, which provided a welcomed bite of protein. This is a classic, mild chowder that probably will hit better later this season when you need a warm-up on a chilly night. But even now, it's tasty and comforting, though nothing beyond those medium shrimp distinguish it from pretty much every other bowl of corn chowder you might have had.

The walking taco is just a mess of stuff dumped into an open bag of chips, but it's another tasty hit. My only complaint here is logistical. While I loved the mildly spicy ropa vieja with the cooling lettuce, cheese and the sour cream, that's just too much mass for the Doritos to carry, which defeats the whole gimmick of this being finger food. Find a spoon or fork, or just dump this on a plate, and go to town.

But my favorite dish all night was the vegan and gluten-free Heart "Beet" Tostada. Served on a fried corn tortilla, this tostada features diced beets atop hummus, adorned with vegan feta and watercress. It's both refreshing and filling, offering both a contrast of texture and complementary flavors. My heart goes out to whomever on Universal's culinary team crafted this savory delight.

Here we have the Evil Minion Totchos from the everyday menu at Illumination's Minion Cafe, as well as:

Say "Cheese" Burger [$9.99 for in-park size] from the Triplets of Terror kiosk

The Red Door [$9.49] from the Insidious: The Further kiosk

The Totchos were fine, as was the slider version of the burger. But they're nothing special for Horror Nights. The Red Door, however, was pure disappointment.

Listed in one place as filled with chickpeas and potatoes and in another as filled with onions and potatoes, the Red Doors we got on opening night were filled with peas and carrots. Far from tasting like the samosa we expected, this tasted like a pea soup Hot Pocket. People in the park on opening night reported the same, so I don't know what Universal was going for here. But something themed to the Red Door should be a spicy experience - not the definition of toddler pablum bland.

For dessert, I really, really wanted to try the Mini Stay-Puft S’more [$6.99] from the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire kiosk, but they were not available on the media buffet.



Photo courtesy Universal

After touring the 10 houses, I jumped into the queue to buy one, but when I saw that I would be waiting for a while - and realizing that I was facing a late night of editing and writing - I chose to head back to my room and get to work instead. Maybe I will get one at Universal Studios Hollywood when its Halloween Horror Nights opens on Thursday?

Halloween Horror Nights 33 house reviews and walk-through videos:

If you are looking for a vacation package to the Universal Orlando Resort for Halloween Horror Nights this year, please visit our partner and request a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

If you are headed to Universal Studios Hollywood, we also have links to deal on tickets for Halloween Horror Nights there, as well.

To keep up to date with more theme park news and discounts, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)