Efteling plans changes to its nighttime spectacular

Efteling's nighttime spectacular is getting a refresh.

The Dutch theme park announced today plans to change its Aquanura show, which plays on the park's central lagoon. If you've been reading Theme Park Insider recently, Russell Meyer reviewed the current version of Aquanura in his European Road Trip - Part 4: Efteling - Fairytale Wonderland

The new Aquanura show, which will debut this winter, will feature a new score as well as four new eight-meter "Beacons of Light" around the pond.

"Aquanura's resident frogs will also be given a matching metamorphosis, adding to the spectacle," Efteling said in its press release.

The park also is switching all of its Aquanura show lighting with LED lights and eliminating its propane-burning fire effects, to support the park's efforts to become climate-neutral by 2030 and climate-positive by 2032.

