Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Hello Kitty gets an opening date at Universal

September 3, 2024, 4:52 PM · We have an opening date now for the new Hello Kitty cafe and shop on Universal Studios Hollywood's CityWalk.

The Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe and adjacent Sanrio Smile Shop will open this Friday, September 6. Located next to the Universal Studio Store on the western end of CityWalk, the cafe will serve a grab-and-go menu of desserts and drinks, with seating available on the sidewalk outside. Universal has provided a first look at that menu.

Desserts

Beverages

The Sanrio Smile Shop will sell a variety of clothing, toys, and collectibles themed to Hello Kitty and her friends.

Theme park admission is not required to enter CityWalk. Inside Universal Studios Hollywood fans can continue to meet Hello Kitty on Universal Boulevard.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And to help support Theme Park Insider while saving money on discounted theme park tickets, please follow the ticket icon links on our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (0)

You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.

Is there an upper age limit for roller coasters? Not here

Is there an upper age limit for roller coasters? Not here

Vacation deals

Park tickets

Subscribe by email

Subscribe by RSS

New attraction reviews

News archive