Hello Kitty gets an opening date at Universal

We have an opening date now for the new Hello Kitty cafe and shop on Universal Studios Hollywood's CityWalk.

The Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe and adjacent Sanrio Smile Shop will open this Friday, September 6. Located next to the Universal Studio Store on the western end of CityWalk, the cafe will serve a grab-and-go menu of desserts and drinks, with seating available on the sidewalk outside. Universal has provided a first look at that menu.

Desserts

Hello Kitty Mousse Dome – A red chocolate dome-shaped caked with cinnamon mousse, apple pie filling, and cinnamon streusel

Seasonal Mousse Domes – Seasonal dome cakes inspired by Hello Kitty's friends

Strawberry Cake – Vanilla sponge cake, strawberry jam, and whipped white chocolate ganache

Berry & Cream Churro – Berry-stuffed churro with cream-cheese frosting

Birthday Cake – Confetti cake layered with white chocolate mousse, topped with whipped white chocolate ganache

Macaron Set – A set of raspberry, caramel, vanilla, pistachio, and chocolate macarons

Hello Kitty Cookie – A Hello Kitty-shaped sugar cookie topped with royal icing and rainbow sprinkles

Beverages

Hello Kitty Strawberry Green Iced Tea – Strawberry green tea, pink sugar rim with strawberries and mint

My Melody Lemonade – Strawberry lemonade, yellow sugar rim, garnished with strawberries and a lemon wheel

Kuromi Berry Iced Tea – Blackberry tea, purple sugar rim and served with blackberry and mint

Tuxedosam Lemonade – Blue raspberry lemonade, pink sugar rim served and a lemon wheel

Keroppi Matcha Latte – Frozen matcha latte topped with whipped cream and matcha powder

Chococat Frozen Mocha – Frozen coffee, chocolate boba, whipped cream topped with chocolate sprinkles

The Sanrio Smile Shop will sell a variety of clothing, toys, and collectibles themed to Hello Kitty and her friends.

Theme park admission is not required to enter CityWalk. Inside Universal Studios Hollywood fans can continue to meet Hello Kitty on Universal Boulevard.

