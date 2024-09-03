Is there an upper age limit for roller coasters? Not here

Swedish theme park Liseberg has set a new world record for a roller coaster.

This is not a record for a coaster track, but for a specific trip on one of the park's coasters this morning. So what is the record?

The highest average age for riders on a roller coaster - 80.1 years. Today's record was set on the park's Valkyria - which already held a European record as the continent's longest Dive coaster.



Photo courtesy Liseberg

"Achieving the world record was fantastic, but the most important thing was that we could demonstrate seniors' right to have fun and experience excitement," Liseberg PR and Communications Manager Mårten Westlund said in a release issued by the park.

I wonder now what the previous record-holder was for this category. Maybe Arthur Levine and I when we were the only riders on a Jurassic World VelociCoaster train during its press preview? (Just kidding - maybe.)

For a detailed recent trip report from Liseberg, including a ride on Valkyria, please read Russell Meyer's Time for a European summer roadtrip, starting at Liseberg.

And to keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (0)