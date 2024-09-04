Bob Rogers sets the Legends for IAAPA 2024

We have the line-up now for one of the highlights of the annual IAAPA Expo, coming up in November in Orlando.

Bob Rogers once again will present his Legends panel on Wednesday during the event, which is the theme park and attraction industry's largest annual professional gathering. This year, Bob has assembled three authors with strong experience in the themed entertainment industry to share their wisdom and advice.

Bob Weis is the former president of Walt Disney Imagineering, who helped create or oversaw the development of Disney theme park attractions around the world, starting in Tokyo and continuing through the opening of Shanghai Disneyland and beyond. He recently released his memoir, "Dream Chasing: My Four Decades of Success and Failure with Walt Disney Imagineering" and is working on "Twelve Disney Parks: Treasures from the Marty Sklar Archives of Walt Disney Imagineering," which is set for release next year.

Margaret Chandra Kerrison is a former Imagineer who worked on Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. She is the author of "Immersive Storytelling for Real and Imagined Worlds: A Writer’s Guide" and "Reimagined Worlds: Narrative Placemaking for People, Play, and Purpose." Her next book, "The Art of Immersive Storytelling: Strategies from the Gaming World," will drop early next year.

Joe Pine is the co-author of "The Experience Economy," a business book that created an enormous demand by companies for the work that themed entertainment designers do. His next book, "The Transformation Economy," is due out in 2025.

Rogers, the CEO and Chairman of BRC Imagination Arts, has hosted the Legends panel for 22 years at IAAPA. A member of the IAAPA Hall of Fame and recipient of the Thea Lifetime Achievement Award, Rogers is a two-time Academy Award nominee and a former Disneyland cast member. (He also produced my all-time favorite theme park movie, "Impressions de France.")

This year's Legends panel will be presented on Wednesday, November 20 at 4pm in the Learning Hub, sponsored by Miral. For more on the Expo, see IAAPA's website.

* * *

