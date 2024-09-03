Lightning gets struck by Villains at Walt Disney World

The Villains are coming a bit earlier than expected at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney announced today that it will debut a new Disney Villains-themed show at Disney's Hollywood Studios next summer.

Themed to the Magic Mirror, the new production "will feature appearances by dozens of the most infamous evildoers, with fiendish foes Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook and Maleficent each breaking through the glass to take the stage in live production numbers," according to Walt Disney World's announcement.



Concept image courtesy Disney

At the D23 event in Anaheim last month, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro announced that Disney will build a new Villains-themed land as part of an expansion of the Magic Kingdom theme park. There's no announced opening date for that yet.

To make way for the new show in Disney's Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World will close Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy on October 7. That Cars-themed production currently occupies the Sunset Showcase building that will be the home to the new Villains show.

