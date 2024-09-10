Universal plans new 'Wicked' theme park experiences

"Wicked" is coming to the Universal theme parks.

Universal Pictures announced today that it will promote the upcoming release of its first film based on the hit musical "Wicked" with retail experiences at the Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

In Orlando, Universal will transform the UNIVRS and Hello Kitty stores that recently closed at Universal Studios Florida into Wicked: The Experience.



Wicked: The Experience at Universal Studios Florida. All images and photos courtesy Universal Destinations & Experiences

"This exclusive, one-of-a-kind experience will whisk guests along the yellow brick road and into a variety of iconic Wicked locations from Shiz University to the Emerald City," Universal said in its press release. The experience also will include "costumes and props created by the designers from the film" as well as Wicked merchandise for sale.

In California, Wicked will take over the Feature Presentation store inside Universal Studios Hollywood as well as the UNIVRS store in Universal CityWalk. Feature Presentation will display props from the film, and when the film opens November 22, CityWalk's Universal Cinema will display costumes from the movie.

The Wicked experiences will open in late October on both coasts.

Universal today also shared photos of some of the Wicked-themed merchandise that will be available at its stores, including a Shiz University collection inspired by the school in the story where Galinda and Elphaba meet.

Other merch will include Wicked-themed clothes, accessories, and stationery with graphics designed by Studio MinaLima, as well as dolls from Mattel, Funko Pop characters, Land of Oz Lego sets, Loungefly bags, and cosplay and prop replicas from The Noble Collection.

Special Wicked-themed food and beverage selections also will be available at the experiences as well as in Voodoo Doughnuts and The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at both Universal CityWalk locations.

Universal Destinations & Experiences also said that it will bring Wicked-themed celebrations to Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Singapore later this year or next.

"Wicked" stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande and opens November 22 in the United States. It's a two-parter, with the second film dropping in November 2025.

Planning a Universal visit?

For assistance in planning a Universal Orlando vacation, please contact our partners for a free, no-obligation vacation quote.

For tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood, including a Flash Sale on Halloween Horror Nights, please visit our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

And to keep up to date with more theme park news and deals, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (4)