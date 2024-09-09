What is the best new theme park attraction of 2024?

What is the best new attraction of 2024? Russell Meyer's trip report yesterday made a strong case for Europa-Park's Voltron Nevera as one of the top new attractions of the year. But that is hardly the only new ride or show of note at major theme parks around the world in 2024.

Voting is open for this year's Best New Attraction honor here on Theme Park Insider. You can find the link to vote here. Before you vote, however, let's consider some leading candidates.

Unfortunately, Cedar Point's much-anticipated Top Thrill 2 basically DQ'd itself by closing almost immediately after it opened last spring. That's too bad, because our James Koehl gave it an enthusiastic review. At least James is now the proud owner of a super-rare and much-envied credit. Maybe TT2 will be back to give it a go for our 2025 list?

We also are awaiting the grand opening of the delayed Mine Cart Madness roller coaster in the Donkey Kong Country expansion of Universal Studios Japan's Super Nintendo World. This new "boom coaster" from Universal is the first of its kind, but I suspect most Theme Park Insider readers will wait to ride its second installation, at the new Universal Epic Universe theme park in Orlando next year.

You do not need to wait for those new attractions to open to vote. You can change your ballot at anytime between now and the end of the year, in case something else opens, or you get to a new ride or show that earns its way onto your list.

Disney, as always, has new attraction candidates for your consideration, led in the United States by Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which is now open at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and will open officially at Disneyland on November 15. In Tokyo, Disney this year opened the Fantasy Springs expansion of Tokyo DisneySea, led by three major new dark rides: Anna and Elsa's Frozen Journey, Peter Pan's Never Land Adventure, and Rapunzel's Lantern Festival.

Rival Universal is aiming for a huge 2025 with Epic Universe, but this year did open an impressive new nighttime spectacular in Orlando, CineSational: A Symphony Spectacular at Universal Studios Florida.

Mack Rides is enjoying a big 2024, not just with Voltron at its home park in Germany, but also with another strong new coaster contender in Hyperia at Thorpe Park in Great Britain.

For American coaster fans, one of the more enjoyable "new" rides of the year just might be the new Fire in the Hole at Silver Dollar City. This all-new version inspired by the park's classic dark ride is the first indoor coaster from Rocky Mountain Construction, and I loved it, as you can read in my review.

Finally, for interactive dark ride fans, Sally has another winner with one of the first new attractions to open this year, SpongeBob's Crazy Carnival Ride at Circus Circus Las Vegas.

You can see reviews and videos for more new attractions this year on our New Theme Park Attractions in 2024 page.

Then, when you are ready, head over to vote for the best new attraction of the year. You also can vote for best theme park, best roller coaster and best attraction overall by following the links on www.themeparkinsider.com/vote.

Thank you, as always, for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

Replies (3)