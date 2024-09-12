Here's why Universal's Ghostbusters house was not all that 'Frozen'

When Halloween Horror Nights opened at Universal Studios Hollywood last week, one of its most-anticipated haunted houses was not as advertised.

The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire house is based on one of the most popular franchises ever depicted at Halloween Horror Nights. Based on the latest installment of the movie series, the Ghostbusters house features a scene of a frozen dinner party. But staged in a tent in the 100-degree-plus temperatures that plagued the Los Angeles area over the weekend, Universal's Ghostbusters house felt anything but frozen.

The sweltering scene was not was Universal wanted for the house, Creative Director John Murdy has revealed. In a Q&A session with fans on X last night, Murdy said that Universal's original plan was to install an air conditioning unit that would chill the house to a more appropriately themed conditions.

So what happened? Well, the AC, uh, gave up the ghost.

The good news is that Universal is working to restore the AC unit. And temperatures have plunged in Southern California this week, with temps expected in the mid- to low 60s during Halloween Horror Nights this weekend. So even if the house won't immediately be as "Frozen" as advertised, it at least will feel much cooler than it did on opening weekend.

