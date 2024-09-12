Happy birthday to Hong Kong Disneyland

Happy birthday today to Hong Kong Disneyland.

Disney's first theme park in China opened on this day 19 years ago - September 12, 2005. If you are longing to go back in time and visit a Disney theme park, old-school style, consider a visit to Hong Kong Disneyland.

This is Disney's least-visited castle park, with crowd levels that will remind you of the days when Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Disneyland

had true off-seasons. No need to bother with the hassle of Lightning Lane reservations here. Yet Hong Kong Disneyland offers attractions that will reward Disney fans who make the effort to get to Hong Kong, including Mystic Manor, World of Frozen, and Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars, which is my favorite family coaster at a Disney theme park.

At the end of the day, Hong Kong Disneyland rewards fans again with its excellent nighttime spectacular castle show, Momentous, which plays on and around its expanded Castle of Magical Dreams.

For discounted tickets and packages for visit the park, please see our partner's Hong Kong Disneyland tickets page. And for our detailed recommendations for visiting, please see our visitors guide to Hong Kong Disneyland.

To keep up to date with more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

Replies (1)