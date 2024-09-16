Special events on tap at Universal Orlando this fall

Universal Orlando's original hotels have scheduled three special events this fall. If you are looking to do something special outside the parks, here is what the resort's hotels have to offer.

Jake’s Beer Festival at Loews Royal Pacific Resort returns Friday, October 4 from 6-9pm. This event happens just twice a year and features more than 50 craft beers and hard seltzers, along with selected food such as chicken and waffles, porter braised short ribs, and desserts including German chocolate stout cake. Tickets start at $75.

Harbor Nights La Dolce Vita at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel offers Italian-inspired food and wines on Friday, October 18 from 6:30-9pm. Live music and dancing sweeten the atmosphere for this night at Universal's most luxurious hotel. Tickets start at $85.

Velvet Unplugged at Hard Rock Hotel returns Friday, November 22 at 7pm, this time featuring British band BBMAK. Recently reunited, the band hit the U.S. top 20 with "Back Here" and have sold more than three million albums worldwide. Tickets start at $20.



Wantilan Luau. Photo courtesy Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando

Also available throughout the year is the Wantilan Luau at Loews Royal Pacific Resort. Running from 6-8:30pm on Saturdays, this luau celebration features Polynesian-inspired entertainment and an all-you-can-eat buffet, complete with pit-roasted pig. Tickets start at $99 for adults and $45 for kids.

Want to visit Universal Orlando?

For assistance in planning a Universal Orlando vacation, please contact our partners for a free, no-obligation vacation quote. If you are interested in these or any other special events at the Universal Orlando hotels, just tell them about that in the Notes field.

