Spotlight: What are Disney's top roller coasters?

What are the top two things that the average person thinks of when you say that you cover theme parks for a living?

"Disney" and "roller coasters."

Funny thing is, though, that many fans consider those as two separate parts of the theme park business. But Disney offers some great coasters among their industry-leading theme park attractions. I suspect that many coaster fans first fell in love with thrill machines on a Disney roller coaster.

To celebrate these experiences, here are six well-rated roller coasters from the Disney theme parks around the world. I have listed them in reverse order of their opening, but I invite you to tell us where they should rank on our best roller coasters list by following our reader survey links, below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind, EPCOT

TRON Lightcycle Run, Shanghai Disneyland and Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom

Incredicoaster, Disney California Adventure

Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars, Hong Kong Disneyland

Expedition Everest, Disney's Animal Kingdom

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Disneyland, Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris

