Busch Gardens to offer a new 'Wild Oasis' in Florida

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced plans to improve its Jungala area with refreshed children's attractions.

Wild Oasis will open next spring at the Florida theme park, replacing several former attractions in the area. The new "interactive adventure realm," as the park is calling it, will include:

A multi-level climbing canopy, replacing the former Treetop Trails, which closed in early 2018

A reimagined drop tower, with new digital and sound effects, replacing the former Wild Surge, a Moser junior drop tower

An interactive water play area

A new multi-species animal habitat



Wild Oasis concept art courtesy Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

"It's been five years since guests last stepped foot in the tucked away realm of Treetop Trails in the Jungala area of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and we are thrilled to breathe new life into this corner of the park with the development of this realm," Park President Stewart Clark said. "The all-new Wild Oasis truly offers something for everyone – whether you love the thrill of the ride or learning about animals, getting wet or climbing high, or just cooling off under the shade of the rainforest canopy."

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this year opened Phoenix Rising, a Bolliger & Mabillard family inverted coaster. You can read our review and see our on-ride video of that new roller coaster here: Phoenix Rising soars at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

