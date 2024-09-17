Busch Gardens to offer a new 'Wild Oasis' in Florida

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced plans to improve its Jungala area with refreshed children's attractions.
Wild Oasis will open next spring at the Florida theme park, replacing several former attractions in the area. The new "interactive adventure realm," as the park is calling it, will include:
"It's been five years since guests last stepped foot in the tucked away realm of Treetop Trails in the Jungala area of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and we are thrilled to breathe new life into this corner of the park with the development of this realm," Park President Stewart Clark said. "The all-new Wild Oasis truly offers something for everyone – whether you love the thrill of the ride or learning about animals, getting wet or climbing high, or just cooling off under the shade of the rainforest canopy."
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this year opened Phoenix Rising, a Bolliger & Mabillard family inverted coaster. You can read our review and see our on-ride video of that new roller coaster here: Phoenix Rising soars at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
Isn't the signature attraction, the actual trails, new? At the very least it's bringing back an element of the park that hasn't been in action for more than five years? Seems like a pretty obvious win to me.
This is head-scratching to me. There's nothing detailed here that is substantially different from what was already in Jungala. Sure, it sounds like they're adding some effects to the frog-hopper, but everything else mentioned here is just a rebranding/reskinning of what was already here. The reason Jungala failed is because of its location and the fact that the zip line, frog hopper, and other attractions were criminally understaffed.
I don't understand why BGT feels the need to rebrand this area and bill it as "new", because there was nothing wrong with Jungala other than the park abandoning it from a staffing perspective. It seems silly to pay for new trademarks and marketing for something that was fine for what it was, assuming the park actually wants to promote and staff it.